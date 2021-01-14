Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Insider Sells $258,779.08 in Stock

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

FINS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 52,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,246. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter.

