Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

