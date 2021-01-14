Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.45

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 138207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.