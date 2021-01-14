Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) Insider Acquires 132,398 Shares

Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) (ASX:AAR) insider Marc Ducler acquired 132,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,859.70 ($14,185.50).

Marc Ducler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Marc Ducler purchased 132,398 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,859.70 ($14,185.50).

On Friday, October 23rd, Marc Ducler purchased 176,470 shares of Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90 ($21,428.50).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Anglo Australian Resources NL engages in the exploration of gold and base metal projects in Western Australia. The company's principal property is the Mandilla gold project situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt in the western part of the Kalgoorlie geological domain. It also explores for copper and zinc deposits.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Australian Resources NL (AAR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.