AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0102

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One AnimalGo token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $245,489.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AnimalGo Token Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

AnimalGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

