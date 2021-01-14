Anixa Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

