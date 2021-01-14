Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 768,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

