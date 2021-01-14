Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 768,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.
About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
