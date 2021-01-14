Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ANFGF stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.