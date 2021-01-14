Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANFGF stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

