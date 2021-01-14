Anyswap Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,849,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

