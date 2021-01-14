Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Apache worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 457,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,481. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

