Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 250,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,046,000. Park National increased its stake in shares of Apache by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apache by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Company purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

