Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $1.22 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00096231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003766 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

