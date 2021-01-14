Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 298.0 days.

Shares of APPEF remained flat at $$19.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. Appen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPEF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Appen in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

