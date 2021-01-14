Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00.

12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00.

12/16/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/25/2020 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

11/19/2020 – Apple had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Apple was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.91. 84,221,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,092,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

