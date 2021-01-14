Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Georgetown University raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

