Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

