Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,395,710,000 after purchasing an additional 342,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.