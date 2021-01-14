Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

