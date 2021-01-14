Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies traded as high as $85.33 and last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 1847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

