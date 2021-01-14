Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,153. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 173.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

