Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 3,062,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

