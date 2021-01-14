AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.34

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 4985262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,674 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.