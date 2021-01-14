ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.92

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.46, with a volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcBest by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

