ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $24.09 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.