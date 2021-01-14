ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Trading 10.7% Higher

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) shares traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $29.33. 491,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 841,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter valued at $861,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

