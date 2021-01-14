Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 6419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
