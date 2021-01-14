Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 6419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

