Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 23,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Ecolab worth $59,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.43. 37,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.