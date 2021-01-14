Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 85,100 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.38% of ONE Gas worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.