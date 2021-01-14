Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Republic Services worth $55,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,957. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

