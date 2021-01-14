Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Fastenal worth $57,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 120,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

