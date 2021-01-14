Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of AutoZone worth $56,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AutoZone by 847.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,076,352. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $10.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,249.35. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.13. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

