Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 161,713 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.12% of Thor Industries worth $57,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

