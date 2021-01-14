Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 35,900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

