Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 83,500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.24% of Fortive worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.