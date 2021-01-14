Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Square worth $57,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.71. 379,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,655 shares of company stock valued at $238,750,693 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

