Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $56,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.76. 1,759,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,113,450. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock worth $327,128,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

