Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Nasdaq worth $57,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.14. 51,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

