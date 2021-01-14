Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.70% of WEX worth $63,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.23. 5,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

