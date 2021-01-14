Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.69% of Aspen Technology worth $61,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.38.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.