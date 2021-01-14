Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $57.50 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of CSX worth $57,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $140,216,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in CSX by 396.9% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $46,615,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 279.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 650,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 479,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,508,000 after buying an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 200,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,939. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

