Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.65 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,313. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.