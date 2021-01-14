Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $61.54 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.86% of The Middleby worth $61,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Middleby by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.56. 16,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

