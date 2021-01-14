Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $64.27 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.70% of Dropbox worth $64,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dropbox by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,788,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 980,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 128.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 959,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 447,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,469. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

