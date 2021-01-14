Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $64.84 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of MSCI worth $64,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI traded down $28.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

