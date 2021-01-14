Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $65,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,926. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

