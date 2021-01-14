Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,920 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Campbell Soup worth $55,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. 104,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

