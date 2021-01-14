Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Cintas worth $56,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $8.64 on Thursday, hitting $327.17. 29,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

