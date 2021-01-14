Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $65,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Lam Research by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded up $33.81 on Thursday, hitting $560.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $537.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

