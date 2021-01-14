Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $55.91 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 151,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Illumina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.28. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $11,405,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.