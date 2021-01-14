Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $59.94 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 538,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $52,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.11. 96,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,754. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

